ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are set to head back to class Wednesday after teachers and school committee negotiators in Andover reached a deal to end the teachers’ five-day strike, officials said.

Parties agreed on a new contract late Tuesday afternoon. Their deal came after union members voted to authorize a strike on Friday of last week. The strike vote, in turn, followed months of negotiations between the Andover Education Association and the Andover School Committee.

“The AEA is ecstatic to announce that we have come to an agreement and the strike is OVER!” the Andover Education Association said in its statement on social media moments after 5 p.m.

The education association said all educators and students will return to school on Wednesday. The Andover School Committee confirmed a deal was in place.

“We cannot begin to thank the Andover community enough for their support,” the education association said. “We cannot wait to see our students in school tomorrow!”

Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce said officials “are pleased that students can get back into the classroom tomorrow morning to continue learning.”

“With this deal, the administration gained important tools to continue strengthening the instructional practices that we know students need to belong, strive, and thrive,” Spruce continued.

The roughly 800 members of the Andover Education Association manned picket lines in recent days, also traveling to Boston on Tuesday for a rally at the State House.

Teachers had asked for an 18% pay hike over four years and bigger raises for instructional assistants who they said have had a starting pay of only about $25,000 per year.

The school committee said the raises would cause budget problems and could result in the resumption of fees for buses and extra-curricular activities.

In their eventual deal, teachers reportedly settled for a 15.5% increase over four years, with a 34% pay increase for instructional assistants over the same time span. Teachers will also receive eight weeks of fully paid parental leave, with a potential for 12 weeks with the use of sick time.

There will also be more planning time for elementary school teachers under the new contract.

“We heard clearly from the teachers and many in the community that teacher and instructional assistant pay was the priority in this agreement and we responded accordingly,” Spruce, the school committee chair, said Tuesday night. “At the same time, the final agreement is inconsistent with the principles of the town’s long-range financial plan so, to live within our means, we will need to make meaningful program, service, and staff reductions.”

Strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts.

While negotiations continued in Andover, and while schools remained closed, a judge on Monday ordered teachers to return to work. The judge then levied a $50,000 fine in connection with the ongoing strike.

Teachers were set to face an additional $60,000 fine at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Before their deal announcement, though, union officials said they received a two-hour extension before the fine would take effect.

“A fair contract with strong wages and benefits will attract and retain the best teachers,” said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page outside the State House early Tuesday afternoon. “And our children deserve the best.”

“We feel great,” said middle school social studies teacher Kevin Mann. “We feel like we’re close to getting this done, so we’re pretty happy with that.”

With students missing classes, Mann continued, saying “It’s pressure on both sides.”

“Everybody wants the kids back in school,” he said.

