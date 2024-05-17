ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Andover teacher’s union approved a vote of no confidence for the district’s superintendent.

The vote came in the wake of last November’s five-day teachers strike. The union reached a new contract to end that strike, but the union later learned that the district would cut or transfer several teachers’ positions due to the new costs.

The union is now urging the town’s school committee to put the superintendent on leave.

The chairperson of the school committee, Lauren Conoscenti, defended the superintendent in part, saying:

“Union leaders are now trying to scapegoat Dr. Parvey for personnel reductions that are necessary in part because of significant salary increases included in the new teachers’ contract. As the district faces serious fiscal challenges, Dr. Parvey and her team have worked diligently to craft a budget that continues to put students and families first.”

