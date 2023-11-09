ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Andover have voted to go on strike effective immediately, the Andover Education Association announced Thursday.

The union in its statement said the vote followed more than nine months of bargaining with the Andover School Committee over a new contract. Union members, the education association said, have “reached a breaking point.”

“We appreciate the community’s support and are eager to settle this contract as quickly as possible,” the education association said.

Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce in a message to the community said the school committee had filed a petition with the state Department of Labor Relations to stop the strike as of Thursday night

Spruce in a subsequent statement said the Andover Public Schools would be closed on Friday due to the strike vote.

“We are incredibly disappointed in this decision by the AEA to take this illegal action that unfairly disrupts the education of our students,” Spruce said.

“The School Committee bargaining teams have negotiated in good faith to reach contracts that are fair to all educators and staff and we urge the union bargaining team to immediately come back to the negotiating table and work with us in good faith to reach agreement,” Spruce continued.

The Andover Education Association in its statement said it is seeking to raise pay for instructional aides and teachers. The education association said it is also seeking protections for educator preparation time, longer lunch and recess periods for young students, access to paid family and medical leave, “and greater educator voice in curriculum decisions.”

“The town can easily afford the financial proposals we have put on the table,” the education association said. “The dynamics of bargaining, however, have made clear that the School Committee would rather exert its perceived power over educators and our union than settle a fair contract in a timely manner.”

While it is illegal for public employees to go on strike in Massachusetts, public school educators in several communities outside Andover have moved forward with strikes in recent years.

In Brookline, schools were closed in May of last year due to a strike.

Educators in Malden and Haverhill took part in a pair of simultaneous strikes last October.

Woburn educators went on strike in late January.

In Melrose, educators voted to authorize a strike on Jan. 13 but reached a tentative agreement on a new contract before the strike began.

Back in Andover, the Andover Education Association continued in its statement Thursday.

“We have nothing to hide and no agenda beyond making sure that we have the staff and the resources to maintain the high quality of education we deliver,” the education association said.

Spruce, the Andover School Committee chair, said school committee negotiators had met with the Andover Education Association as recently as Wednesday night to discuss the school committee’s most recent contract offer.

“Unfortunately, the AEA bargaining team abruptly ended negotiations last night without responding to the School Committee’s offer,” Spruce said.

Spruce said another bargaining session is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Andover educators and their supporters now plan to hold a rally at 12 p.m. Friday on the Andover Town Common.

Spruce said Andover schools will remain closed through the duration of the teacher strike.

While schools will be closed, Spruce said officials will make boxed breakfasts and lunches available for pickup for students at Bancroft Elementary School in town between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Spruce said athletics and theater rehearsals for students may also continue during the strike.

“Please contact the coaches and/or director for more information,” Spruce said.

Transportation will additionally continue as usual for students who do not attend an Andover public school but who use district transportation.

“We understand that this is a severe disruption to the lives of our students and families and we will continue to provide new information as it becomes available,” Spruce said.

