ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Andover is set to hold a public meeting to address safety concerns after a young girl was struck and killed at an intersection in town last month.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Elm streets on May 9 while Sidney Mae Olson, 5, was crossing the road with her family.

Roughly one month later, Andover’s town manager has said the planned meeting Tuesday night is a chance for the community to learn more about a traffic study being done on the Elm Square area, which includes the intersection of Main and Elm streets.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Doherty Middle School in Andover.

Olson’s family has spoken out in the weeks since Sidney’s death, saying they hope the town can address safety issues to prevent anyone else from experiencing what they’re currently going through.

Sidney and her family were on their way to art class when tragedy struck in downtown Andover. As police investigated the crash, officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer involved remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Speaking with 7NEWS earlier this week, Sidney’s family recounted the kind of energy and enthusiasm their child had until the very end.

“You feel her energy – I think that the law of thermodynamics says that energy is still here, so, [we] try to feel her around us and – hopefully live in a way she would want us to,” her mother, Mary Beth Ellis, said.

In addition to calls for safety improvements, Sidney’s parents have said they are channeling their shock and sadness into positivity in hopes of creating change through a scholarship fund in Sidney’s name at the Andover-based SHED Children’s Campus.

The fund, a news release from the family said, aims “to provide a vehicle for those wanting to help the family and the community,” with all donations helping pay for enrollment in the Children’s Campus, “‘curiosity-based’ education for those who can’t afford it.”

More information on the SHED Children’s Campus can be found here.

