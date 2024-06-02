ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in Andover was ready to give up hope of ever finding her missing heirloom ring after it fell off while playing with her kids at a local playground when a man with a metal detector stepped up and found the beloved item.

Carla Ursino Kimball said she was playing with her kids when she first noticed the ring was missing.

“I didn’t realize until about 10 minutes in after going on the slide and everything that I don’t have my rings on, and I went in my back pocket and only two of my three rings were there,” she recalled.

That’s when Joe Crawford, a retiree and member of Mass Bay Relic Recovery, a club that helps people find missing items with metal detectors, saw a flyer and got involved.

Ursino Kimball said she and her family spent days looking for the ring before learning that Crawford located it.

Crawford didn’t ask for a reward, Ursino Kimball said, and was happy to find the ring out of the kindness of his heart.

