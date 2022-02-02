BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announced Wednesday that she’s running for attorney general of Massachusetts.

“I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for greater equity and opportunity, and that’s what I’ll do as Attorney General because the Attorney General is not just the top law enforcement official of the commonwealth, she must be an advocate for fundamental change and progress,” Campbell said in a statement. “From Boston to Springfield, and Lawrence to the Cape & Islands, I will be an Attorney General for justice and opportunity for all — no matter who you are, where you come from, or where you live.”

Her first campaign stop will be Wednesday in Worcester to visit the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and the Boys and Girls Club of Worcester. She will then travel to Springfield for an event with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and supporters.

Current Attorney General Maura Healey joined the Mass. governor’s race last month.

Here WE go!



I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for greater equity and opportunity. Now I’m running for Attorney General to be an advocate for fundamental change and progress. Will you join us? https://t.co/LO7DBUighY pic.twitter.com/3pOpVUTe5F — Andrea J. Campbell (@AndreaForAG) February 2, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)