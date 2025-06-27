BOSTON (WHDH) - Democrats are speaking out against the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday regarding birthright citizenship, voicing their frustration.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell says leaving birthright citizenship in the hands of the states doesn’t make any sense.

“We are deeply disappointed that the court did not decide today that a nationwide injunction is warranted, so that no matter where in the United States a baby is born, that baby will continue to be a citizen,” said Campbell. “Instead, the court asked the plaintiff states to demonstrate the need for a nationwide injunction in the district court. We have already done that and we look forward to doing that again. Citizenship doesn’t depend on whether a baby is born in New Hampshire or Massachusetts.”

Campbell also says she and other attorneys general will continue to fight to protect the 14th amendment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)