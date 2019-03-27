Andruzzi Foundation gives away 10,000th check, helps woman battling breast cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a big day Wednesday for former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi and his foundation.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is head of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which gives money to support people with cancer.

Andruzzi and his wife, Jen, gave away their 10,000th check today, and it went to Boston Marathon runner Katie Crowell, who was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

“Nobody plans for cancer,” Andruzzi said. “It becomes a family ordeal. It’s not just one person.”

“(I’m) overwhelmed and thankful, very, very thankful,” Crowell said. “I was not expecting all of it.”

Crowell’s husband was recently laid off. They’ll use some of the money to pay their mortgage.

This year’s Boston Marathon will be her 28th race.

“Because I have metastatic breast cancer, I will be in treatment for the rest of my life, however long that is,” Crowell said. “I’m going to run as many marathons as I can as long as I can.”

During the aftermath of the 2013 marathon bombing, Andruzzi carried an injured woman to safety. He’s also a cancer survivor. After his battle, he and his wife started the foundation.

Annual golf outings and other fundraisers have allowed him to give out $6.3 million to cancer patients over the past 11 years.

“Medical costs aren’t cheap,” Andruzzi said. “People get evicted, have their lights shut off.”

