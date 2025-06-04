BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson got into a shouting match with Red Sox first base coach José Flores on the field at Fenway Park before Wednesday’s game. Neither team would discuss what it was about.

A video posted on social media showed Anderson and Flores going face-to-face during batting practice. Angels pitching coach Barry Enright also joined the argument before Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson came in and tried to break it up.

The video also showed Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaking calmly with Anderson, who gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings against Boston on Monday night.

Asked what the brouhaha was about, Cora said, “Just baseball talk. Disagreements that happened during the series, but everything’s good.” He declined to elaborate.

The Angels did not make Anderson or Enright available to reporters after the game, which Boston won 11-9, referring questions to manager Ron Washington. Washington also would not get into specifics.

