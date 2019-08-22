Angler shocked after reeling in fish with ‘two mouths’

(WHDH) — A woman fishing on Lake Champlain in upstate New York recently made the “catch of a lifetime” when she reeled in a trout that appeared to have two mouths.

The photo of the fish, which was posted on the Knotty Boys Fishing Facebook page, has been shared more than 6,000 times since Monday, sparking much discussion about the peculiar-looking aquatic animal.

“When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” Debbie Geddes told Fox News. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!”

Geddes says she can’t believe all of the attention her photo has garnered in recent days.

Many social media users commented that pollution was likely to blame for the fish’s appearance.

Geddes believes the fish was likely injured by another angler.

