Angry customer throws hot soup at owner of Newton restaurant

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An alarming altercation at a soup shop in Newton after an angry customer threw her hot soup at the owner of New England Soup Factory.

Marjorie Druker’s daughter says the woman demanded a spoon for her sample.

“My mom said, ‘No, you just sip it just like this.’ She was like, ‘Well, I need a spoon.’ My mom said we do not give out spoons with sample, just a cup. She did not like that answer,” said Druker’s daughter, Emily Brophy.

When things got heated, Brophy says her mother asked the woman to leave.

A video shows the woman throwing the sample of soup at Druker, who makes her way around the counter to confront the woman.

“My mom has owned this for 20 years. It’s heartbreaking,” Brophy said. “It’s a family type business, and employees are family. The second it happened, all customers got into attack mode to back my mom up.”

An employee was able to take a picture of the woman driving off. Newton police say they’re investigating.

“We are like a family. Basically, we protect each other. If something happens, everyone comes together quickly as we did,” said employee Brendan Sawyer.

Customers were shocked and disappointed something like this happened in what they say is always a friendly environment.

“I cannot believe that someone would get that angry that they would need to act out like that,” said customer Dianne Sapra.

While some may find it silly that this incident escalated over a spoon, this family says they are a small business and things like that add up.

“If we were a big chain, sure, take what you want. But we have to be careful and count everything,” Brophy said.

