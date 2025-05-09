WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An angry mob swarmed federal agents as they tried to make an arrest in a Worcester neighborhood just before noon on Thursday.

The group chanted “Where is the warrant,” after the agents detained a woman on Eureka Street.

They surrounded the agent’s car as they tried to drive away with the woman in custody.

Worcester police say some of the people were putting their hands on federal agents in an effort to stop them.

Worcester police arrived on the scene. One officer used a loudspeaker to break up the crowd.

As the federal agents pulled away, Worcester police say a girl holding a newborn baby rain in front of the vehicle, screaming.

Police say they told her she was endangering the child and she handed the baby to someone else.

She then runs down the street and is taken into custody.

Police say she’s facing criminal charges, including reckless endangerment of a child.

Police also arrested a woman who they say attempted to stop the arrest.

Neighbors didn’t want to speak on camera say federal agents were staked out on the street all day.

