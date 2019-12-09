MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Anheuser-Busch shattered two Guinness World Records by gathering hundreds of loving couples to kiss under the mistletoe on Saturday.

The brewing company opened their Biergarten and tour center properties in St. Louis, Missouri; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Fort Collins, Colorado to 896 couples who all shared a kiss while holding up the mistletoe.

This broke the record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe — multi venues, which was originally set at 57 couples.

St. Louis also broke the record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe — single venue, with 480 couples showing up at this location. The original record was set at 448 couples.

In Merrimack, one participant proposed to his girlfriend in front of more than 150 couples.

