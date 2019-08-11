Anheuser-Busch unveils Natty Light Seltzer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anheuser-Busch is unveiling a new beverage, and non-beer drinkers may be a fan.

Under their Natural Light brand, they are launching a Natty Light Seltzer.

The company says this hard seltzer will be sold in 24-can packages.

Most hard seltzers are sold in four-packs.

Anheuser-Busch says the drink will come in two flavors, ‘Black Cherry and Lime,’ and ‘Mango and Peach.’

Natty Light Seltzer is expected to be in stores in a few weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)