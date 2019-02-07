KALISPELL, Mont. (WHDH) — An animal clinic in Montana spent several hours thawing out an injured cat that was found buried in the snow.

The cat’s owners rushed their “essentially frozen and unresponsive” pet named Fluffy to the Animal Clinic of Kalispell, where staff members worked to remove the caked-on ice off of her fur.

Her temperature was very low but after many hours of warming up, she completely recovered.

Staff at the animal clinic called it an “amazing success and survival story.”

