BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog found in Billerica.

The pup was found on Alpine Street, according to the Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call animal control at 978-215-9639.

Found on Alpine St Billerica. If you recognize please call AC 978-215-9639 pic.twitter.com/cTVbQlhxIN — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) January 4, 2021

