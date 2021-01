NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a llama found in Newburyport.

The llama was found in a field off of Hale Street by himself, according to Newburyport and West Newbury Animal Control.

Anyone who recognizes the llama is asked to call animal control at (978) 465-4410.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)