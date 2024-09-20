BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal control officers found a yellow python in Brighton on Monday, leaving those living nearby on edge.

The young python was discovered in the area of Washington Street, a street lined with businesses. Boston Animal Care and Control is looking for the snake’s owner, putting out a notice on social media.

The snake’s discovery took many Brighton residents by surprise.

“I would assume that someone brought it from somewhere. I don’t know if those naturally pop up around here a lot,” one resident said.

“Somebody’s pet. Maybe an ‘against the law’ kind of pet,” another said. “It’s very terrifying and I don’t want that on my streets.”

Residents were also worried about large snakes possibly being in the vicinity of their own pets.

It’s unclear whether the python escaped from someone’s home or if someone abandoned it on purpose.

Anyone who recognizes the yellow python is asked to call Boston Animal Care and Control at 617-635-1800.

