WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley animal control officer came to the rescue of a baby raccoon in need Thursday.
Officer Jenny Smith found the raccoon abandoned and dehydrated in a backyard, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
Smith gave the tiny critter some water and transported it to an animal rehabilitation center.
The raccoon is expected to make a full recovery.
