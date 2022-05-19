WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley animal control officer came to the rescue of a baby raccoon in need Thursday.

Officer Jenny Smith found the raccoon abandoned and dehydrated in a backyard, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Smith gave the tiny critter some water and transported it to an animal rehabilitation center.

The raccoon is expected to make a full recovery.

