Animal control officer sings to room of dogs at N.C. animal shelter

HENDERSON, N.C. (WHDH) — A video of an animal control officer singing to a room of dogs at a North Carolina animal shelter has gone viral after it was posted on Facebook.

The officer played the guitar and sang as he walked through the room. The music helped soothe the dogs and quiet their barking.

The shelter said it is part of their enrichment program and is now considering other musical methods like radios to help calm the dogs.

