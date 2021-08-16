RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman desperately searching for her engagement ring after it fell off in the ocean in Rye, New Hampshire on Saturday got the help she needed from an animal control officer who has been metal detecting for years.

Animal Control Officer Bob McGarth was patrolling Cable Beach when he came upon Olivia who was out metal detecting.

He learned that Olivia was looking for her engagement ring that she only had for a month after it fell off her hand in the water.

At low tide after 9:30 p.m., McGarth went back to the beach with his own metal detector to check the area for the ring.

After about an hour, McGarth found Olivia’s ring.

He reunited her with the ring the following morning.

“Few things are better than seeing the joy in someone’s face when they are reunited with something they think they have lost forever,” the Rye Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Congratulation Olivia on your engagement and being reunited with your ring!”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)