Animal control officer wrangles wayward pony in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sterling animal control officer helped reunite a pony with its owner Thursday after it was found running around a residential neighborhood.

The department shared a photo of an officer roping the animal, which was found running through the Fox Fyre Estates off Route 140.

“When the lassoing class pays off!” the caption read. “Kidding folks. Today we received a call for a loose horse running through the neighborhood of Fox Fyre Estates off Rt 140. It was explained the horse was headed for Rt. 140…this is not exactly what we pictured.. little shorter than 10 hands. This guy was returned to his owner after a short walk down the road with our ACO.”

