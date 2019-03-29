Animal control rescues skunk with head stuck in beer can in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officers came to the rescue of a skunk that got its head stuck in a beer can in Billerica on Thursday.

The Tufts Wildlife Center in North Grafton said they had to sedate the skunk in order to safely remove the can from the head of the animal.

Officials say they will monitor the animal for a few days to make sure it is okay before releasing it.

There’s no word on whether the beer was also “skunked.”

