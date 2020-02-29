Animal control seeks public’s help in looking for missing Billerica dog

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officers in Billerica are seeking the public’s help in looking for Champ the dog.
Champ broke away from his owner on Boston Road by Allen Road in Billerica recently, according to a post on the town’s animal control Twitter page.
Officials say he is likely scared since he does not know the area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Billerica Animal Control at 978-215-9639.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)