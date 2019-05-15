Animal control: Stop feeding expectant goose couple outside Waltham Stop & Shop

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham animal control is asking the public to stop feeding a pair of Canada geese who have established a nest near the local Stop & Shop.

In a post on Facebook, Waltham Animal Control said they responded to a call about the geese and determined they are not injured.

“The goose is NOT injured, so please, just leave the mother to be alone,” the post read. “Dad is also hanging nearby and they share nest duty! Please stop leaving bowls and food around it. Some of the food is not good for geese and what is not eaten will just get moldy and bad.”

