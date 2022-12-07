METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal cruelty investigation that started in western Massachusetts led to 18 horses being surrendered to the MSPCA, one of the largest its center in Methuen has ever received, according to the non-profit.

Officials said in statement that, as a result of a cruelty case in Alford, it was the “largest single surrender of horses in at least the last five years” for the group, and led to “one of the fastest repositioning of large animals in the organization’s history.”

Five trailers were needed for the horses, which traveled from a distant corner of Berkshire County to the other side of the state, arriving at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm facility. The animals were taken in on Monday, two days after the investigation got underway on Friday, Dec. 2.

“We have so many horses and other farm animals on our property already at this time of year, so our teams spent the weekend resetting interior and exterior spaces to ensure the horses, many of whom have contagious respiratory illness, can settle in safely and comfortably,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

Photos courtesy of MSPCA Photos courtesy of MSPCA

In a statement, Keiley added that within two days, the group was able to place 10 horses into “adoptive or foster homes” to make way for the arrivals. The director also said the organization was grateful for the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which agreed to take in at least two resident horses on short notice.

With the Alford horses arriving on Monday, Dec. 5, the MSPCA also put out a plea for donations, asking anyone who wishes to assist with the operation to donate at mspca.org/alford.

“Before the horses even arrived at [Nevins Farm] we had spent some $20,000 on supplies and equipment needed for all the animals in our care,” added Keiley. “We’re in urgent need of donations at a time of year when the animals need it most.”

Regarding the animal cruelty investigation that sparked the surrendering, the MSPCA said that while its Law Enforcement department was working with state officials, they could not comment on the matter any further.

Photos courtesy of MSPCA

