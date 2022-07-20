BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League is urging pet owners to learn the signs of overheating as temperatures in the Boston area continue to soar.

Symptoms of dog overheating include increased panting, their gums changing color to a deep purple, vomiting and weakness.

“The safest place for your dog during this heat wave is at home, relaxing on your couch,” said Dr. Nicole Breda, director of veterinary medicine at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. This will greatly reduce dogs’ risk of heat stroke.

If dog owners are taking their pets out for a stroll, they’re urged to bring water along and keep paws off the pavement, which could burn them.

