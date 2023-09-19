BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is turning to the public for help as they investigate the case of a severely emaciated dog that was found near Franklin Park in Dorchester.

The approximately 1-year-old dog, now named Dobby, was reportedly found as a stray in mid-August, and was transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for care.

Upon arrival, he received a thorough veterinary exam and the greatest concern surrounding his condition was the extreme level of emaciation. Weighing just 37 pounds, he scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart, which represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass.

Pressure sores indicated he had been kept confined to a small space.

Dobby was placed on a refeeding plan, and while he initially lost weight, he is now gaining weight and continuing to make progress.

He will be heading into foster care soon and it’s important to note that due to his condition he is not currently available for adoption.

ARL Law Enforcement asks that anyone with information pertaining to this case to call (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

