Animal Rescue League caring for dozens of cats rescued from filthy Mass. home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of cats are recovering at the Animal Rescue League of Boston after being rescued over the weekend from a Boston-area home that has since been condemned due to deplorable and uninhabitable conditions.

Officials say when rescue agents entered the property, there was a strong odor of waste and decay.

Trash, boxes, and other items were piled from floor to ceiling and discarded cans of food littered the floor.

The nearly 50 cats have many issues including malnourishment, respiratory distress, matted fur, and overgrown nails.

They will need extraordinary medical treatment and weeks of constant interaction with the staff of the Animal Rescue League of Boston to recover.

These cats are not currently available for adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)