The Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding prospective adopters this National Puppy Day that now is the perfect time to add a new puppy, or adult dog, to your family!

Twice a month, ARL welcomes in puppies and dogs from other regions of the country through the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Animal Relocation Program, which transports dogs from overcrowded shelters to regions like New England where the demand for adoptable animals is high.

Due to overcrowding and a lack of resources, these animals are often at risk of needless euthanasia and ARL is privileged to be able to give these puppies and dogs the homes and lives they deserve.

When these animals arrive at ARL, they receive comprehensive veterinary exams, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, and are microchipped.

ARL is currently caring for more than a dozen puppies, but also has numerous adult dogs looking for their perfect homes, and to see who is available at ARL’s Boston, Dedham and Brewster locations, please visit arlboston.org.