Animal Rescue League of Boston announces 2018 Maddie’s Fund Hero Award winner

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced the 2018 Maddie’s Fund Hero Award winner on Thursday.

Law Enforcement Director Lt. Alan Borgal received the award, making him one of ten recipients in the US.

Maddie’s Fund works to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.

The award honors Lt. Borgal’s leadership and lifesaving actions. He has been with the Animal Rescue League for more than 40 years.

“Lt. Borgal is an inspiration to all and this honor could not be more deserving… His contributions to protecting the safety and well-being of animals throughout the Commonwealth simply cannot be measured.” ARL President Mary Nee said.

Maddie’s Fund is also bestowing a $10,000 grant to ARL in Lt. Borgal’s name.

Lt. Borgal says he is honored for the recognition.

Congratulations to Lt. Alan Borgal, winner of the 2018 @MaddiesFund Hero Award! Lt. Borgal is one of just 10 recipients in the United States. https://t.co/6EsBkhDwbn #ThanksToMaddie #ChampionForAnimals pic.twitter.com/54wHtiJNHo — Animal Rescue League (@ARLBostonRescue) April 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)