Animal Rescue League of Boston rescues beaver trapped near raging river in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders rushed to the rescue of a beaver in distress in Wellesley on Thursday.

The beaver was spotted at the Cordingly Dam Fish Passage along the Charles River around noon, prompting a response from the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services and Wellesley Animal Control, the ARL said.

The animal had been stuck in the same spot over the dam since Sunday and animal control received “countless calls” about the beaver.

“With the animal right at the edge of the rushing water and approximately 15 feet below a ridge, it was a precarious and potentially dangerous position to be in for both the beaver and ARL’s Field Services team,” ARL wrote in a statement.

“With a throng of onlookers watching from the footbridge above, agents, armed with two nets, were able to corral the beaver into one net while covering him with the other, and then slowly raised the animal to the surface of the ledge.”

The beaver was coaxed into a carrier and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The animal did not appear to be injured.

