Animal Rescue League of Boston caring for emaciated kitten found abandoned in cardboard box

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is crediting a quick-thinking good Samaritan with saving the life of a seven-week-old kitten that was found abandoned and emaciated in a cardboard box in Chelsea.

The good Samaritan who found the kitten, now named Yoda, called Animal Rescue League Services, who picked up the little cat and took it to the organization’s Animal Care and Adoption Center in Boston.

In addition to being emaciated, officials say the kitten’s fur was matted, it had ear infections and was showing early signs of a respiratory infection.

“Yoda is not out of the woods yet as he has not gained any substantial weight, however he is being closely monitored and the hope is that he will turn a corner in the coming days,” the ARL wrote in a statement. “ARL is grateful to the Chelsea resident who found Yoda, and reminds the public that abandoning an animal is NEVER an option and is against the law. If you are unable to care for an animal, surrender them to local animal control or a rescue organization like ARL.”

