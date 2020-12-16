BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding the public of two programs being offered to help pet owners facing COVID-19 hardships as the state heads into a difficult winter.

The ARL is providing temporary shelter for animals whose owners may be experiencing housing instability or may be at imminent risk of homelessness.

Pets have a maximum 120-day stay within ARL’s foster care network.

Owners must agree to parameters of conditional surrender to ARL, including maintaining bi-weekly check-ins throughout the animal’s placement period.

To begin the process of setting up temporary shelter for pets, call the ARL’s Admissions Office depending on location: Boston (617) 426-9170 x140; Dedham (617) 426-9170 x404; Brewster (617) 426-9170 x305.

A prescreening process determines eligibility, and once accepted, the client is responsible for transporting the animal to the specified location.

The pet is held at the animal care and adoption facility temporarily to receive a veterinary exam and behavioral evaluation, and is then placed into a foster home.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, and ARL is committed to keeping pets and their families together during this difficult time,” stated Dr. Edward Schettino, ARL’s Vice President of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services. “If you find yourself in an extreme situation where you have to decide whether your pet can remain in the home due to emergency medical, financial, or personal reasons, we encourage you to contact the Animal Rescue League of Boston.”

The ARL also launched the Keep Pets S.A.F.E. Program in April 2020, in an effort to support animals in need and to keep people and pets together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program has allowed ARL to support community partners Action for Boston Community Development and Boston Senior Home Care, by providing their clients with pet food and supplies and other urgent assistance.

Clients of ARL’s Wellness Waggin’, ABCD and BSHC who reside in parts of Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan are also eligible for assistance.

ARL’s Keep Pets S.A.F.E. hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (857) 350-8730.

