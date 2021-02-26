Animal Rescue League of Boston hoping to find ‘extra special’ forever home for dog with Megaesophagus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is searching for an extra special forever home for 1-year-old Radar, who was diagnosed with congenital Megaesophagus and will need elevated feeding to minimize the effect of gravity on food and water.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Those puppy-dog eyes! ❤️ Our 1-year-old friend, Radar was diagnosed with congenital Megaesophagus and will need an extra special forever home to call his own. Get to know him on our @Instagram page at https://t.co/7k8mbgPglq #adopt pic.twitter.com/ti1twUjSNy — Animal Rescue League of Boston (@ARLBostonRescue) February 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)