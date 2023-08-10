BOSTON (WHDH) - Thinking of adding a small animal to your family?

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is inviting area residents to attend a small animal Adopt-a-thon across the organization’s three Animal Care & Adoption Centers this weekend.

From Aug. 10 through Aug. 13, from guinea pigs to rabbits, mice, rats, among others, ARL’s small animal adoption fees will be waived.

In a statement, the organization wrote, “they may be small, but they will hold a big place in your heart!”

ARL’s Adoption Forward process will remain the same and prospective adopters must bring a photo of the cage their pet will live in to ensure it meets our requirements.

The organization has locations in Boston, Dedham, and Brewster.



Learn more here.



