BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for a special family to take in a hound mix who may be suffering from a neurological disorder.

A local animal control officer brought Twooey, a 1.5-year-old dog, to the ARL after she was surrendered.

She had tremendous difficulty walking and following a veterinary exam and X-ray imaging, the ARL’s shelter medicine staff found out that she may be suffering from neurological deficiencies.

X-rays also showed that Twooey has fusion of the vertebrae along her spine, which may be contributing with her issues.

Twooey will likely need further diagnostic testing, including a possible MRI, and a consult with a neurologist once she finds her new home, the ARL said.

Since being at the ARL, she has received constant exercise and they say she has shown improved mobility as her legs grow stronger.

Anyone interested in adopting Twooey can call the ARL at (617) 426-9170.

