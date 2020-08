BOSTON (WHDH) - A blind 2-year-old pup named Snow is looking for his forever home.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is in search of a quiet and experienced home that can cater to the schnauzer’s needs.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Snow can meet him by calling the ARL of Boston adoption team at 617-426-9170, extension 604.

Can you help us find Snow his special someone? ❤️

