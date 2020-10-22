BOSTON (WHDH) - With the Massachusetts eviction moratorium expired, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is offering temporary housing to pets whose owners face housing instability.

Any pet owner who is at risk of losing their home is potentially eligible to give their pet to the ARL for them to temporarily house until their owner can find more stable housing.

Animal admissions are being coordinated through ARL’s animal care and adoption center management staff as space allows.

A prescreening process determines eligibility and once accepted, the client is responsible for transporting the animal to the specified location.

The pet will be held at the animal care and adoption facility to receive a veterinary exam and a behavioral evaluation before being placed into a foster home.

Animals have a maximum 120-day stay within ARL’s foster care network, and pet owners must agree to parameters of conditional surrender to ARL, including maintaining bi-weekly check-ins throughout the pet’s placement period.

Priority for this program will be given to existing clients of ARL’s Wellness Waggin’.

Anyone interested is asked to call ARL’s Admissions Office, depending on location, at Boston (617) 426-9170 x140; Dedham (617) 426-9170 x404; and Brewster (617) 426-9170 x306.

