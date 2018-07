BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is asking for treats!

The organization put out a call on Twitter for soft training treats for their dogs.

Those interested in donating can do so on the ARL’s Amazon wish list.

Can you lend a paw? Our #Boston dogs are completely out of soft training treats, donate a bag through our @amazon wish list at https://t.co/HsocwAocYd pic.twitter.com/SwFj3AAagz — Animal Rescue League (@ARLBostonRescue) July 26, 2018

