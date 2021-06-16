BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston reopened its animal care and adoption centers to the general public on Wednesday.

The ARL shut down its centers in Boston, Dedham, and Brewster to the general public back in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were able to resume adoption services on an appointment-only basis in June 2020.

With the reopening of its centers, the ARL says they will continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding safety protocol.

The centers will be opened to the general public Wednesdays to Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m.

They will be closed Mondays and holidays, and opened by appointment only Tuesdays from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

