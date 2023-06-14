Six pit-bull-type dogs that were recently removed from a home in Malden due to unsanitary conditions will soon be looking forever homes.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston says when they removed the animals, several were thin and borderline emaciated, and one required surgery for pyometra (a uterine infection that if left untreated could be life-threatening).

The majority of the dogs, they said, were showing signs of living in unsanitary conditions including pressure sores, poor dental hygiene, and skin issues.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs should visit the Animal Rescue League website.

