BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) recently took in more than 60 cats from caretakers in Norfolk County who urgently needed to downsize the number of animals in their care. This marks the fourth large-scale intake of cats from overcrowding situations in 2023 and ARL has cared for nearly 200 overcrowding cats so far this year.

The cats in the home were not spayed or neutered, and because cats can start breeding as young as four months of age and can have about three litters a year, a few cats turned into many in a very short period of time.

The majority of the cats from this situation are social and friendly, and have received thorough veterinary exams, vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter surgeries. A large number have been adopted already, but some remain in the care of ARL and are available at both ARL’s Boston and Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Centers.

ARL has cared for nearly 200 cats from overcrowding so far in 2023, and the organization regularly receives requests for assistance from caretakers with too many animals in the home. If you or someone you know is looking for support for spay/neuter services or to rehome cats, you can contact local animal control, or ARL’s Field Services Department for assistance.

