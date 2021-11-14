DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Animals throughout the Boston area will be able to get treatment at a brand-new facility in Dedham.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston dedicated their new 22,000-square-foot space Sunday, which has an education and training center.

“We are over 122 years old and this is the first time that all our locations are combined,” said CEO Edward Schettino. “We chose to build this facility here because it’s very close to major highways and we can equally get to Boston or the South Shore, the Cape and islands … this is an amazing location to place all of our services.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)