MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden.

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation.

The operation to remove the animals from the home took place on Friday, Dec. 2, and involved ARL Law Enforcement, Malden Police and Animal Control; the Malden Fire Department was also on-scene for a brief time.

Once removed from the home, the majority of the dogs were transported to ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, while several needed additional care and were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. Those dogs have since been transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center and are receiving ongoing treatment.

Nearly half the animals are considered emaciated, and the majority of the dogs are extremely undergroomed, with overgrown nails, matted fur, fur loss, and moderate to severe dental disease.

The underweight animals are now on refeeding plans to ensure they gain weight slowly and safely. While recovering, the majority of the animals will spend time in foster care where they will have a quiet and comforting environment to recover.

