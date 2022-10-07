FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League rescued a kitten with what appeared to be a glass bowl or jar stuck on her head, earning her the apt moniker of “Buzz Lightyear.”

The six-month-old orange kitten was spotted on Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been feeding area cats. The resident called Fall River Animal Control, who then contacted ARL to help.

When ARL found the kitten, she was wandering around the road, and after some time, she was captured with a drop trap. Although she couldn’t be lured with the smell of food with the jar on her head, the agent used food to lure her siblings into the trap. Out of curiosity, she followed them into the trap. Once she was secured, ARL’s Field Services agent removed the jar before bringing her to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Although she was a bit dirty from living on the street, she was in good health, and ARL gave her vaccines and a spay surgery.

ARL said Buzz is still learning to trust humans and needs to be socialized, so she’s not yet available for adoption.

ARL also found a previously unknown cat colony while trapping Buzz, and are beginning to trap those cats to provide medical treatment, spay/neuter surgery and assess behavior to potentially place those cats into loving homes.

