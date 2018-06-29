Animal Rescue League saves trapped cormorant at Charlestown power plant

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League rescued a cormorant Thursday afternoon that got stuck in a water inlet at the Mystic Generation Station in Charlestown.

It was the second time in a week that ARL Rescue Services staffers responded to the Alford Street facility to remove a trapped bird.

“Due to the high tide, wet conditions and tight space the aquatic bird was trapped in, ARL rescue agents needed to suit up with climbing gear, scale a ladder, and snare the bird using a wide catch net,” the ARL said in a press release. “Passing rain showers added to the degree of difficulty as did the cormorant’s frightened state, but the bird was rescued safely, albeit reluctantly.”

The bird, which was not injured, was released into the Mystic River in Everett.

