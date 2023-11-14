The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for a new home for a pair of sibling mini stallions who were recently transported to ARL from a horse sanctuary in Plymouth County after initially being surrendered by their previous family on Martha’s Vineyard.

The 20-year-old brothers named Dwight and Stanley are not only stunning, they are in fantastic health and are very social horses. They also have a bit of a mischievous side as well.

After being surrendered, during their time at the sanctuary they displayed their wonderful personalities, but also spent a little too much time trying to interact with the mares on the property, so the sanctuary reached out to ARL for assistance, and the stallions were transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Mini horses make wonderful pets and typically live longer than full-size horse breeds, so these two have many years ahead of them. The stallions will be gelded later this month and will then be looking for their new home, however, ARL encourages any interested parties with the capacity to take these two in as pets to reach out to the ARL Dedham adoption team at (617) 426-9170 x605 or email Dedham-adoption@arlboston.org.

