BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is turning to the public for help after a person was caught on camera taking a cat out of a vehicle in its pet carrier and dumping it on college property on Beacon Street in Boston.

The incident in April is being investigated as a case of animal abuse and new video is prompting the rescue league to call on area residents to see if they recognize person or vehicle involved.

The 2-year-old male cat, now named Fish, received a thorough veterinary exam upon arrival at ARL, and was found to be in good health, with no obvious signs of abuse or neglect. Fish has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and will soon be made available for adoption to start the next chapter of his life.

Surveillance video shows what is believed to be a white male, wearing orange gloves, dark jacket and a baseball hat park in front of the college campus on Beacon Street. The suspect then removes the carrier from the back of the vehicle, throwing it on the ground before getting back in the vehicle and driving off towards the direction of Storrow Drive.

The vehicle is described as a grey or tan 4-door hatchback.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170 x110, or by emailing cruelty@arlboston.org.

