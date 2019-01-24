Animal Rescue League searching for person who abandoned cat in Boston in frigid cold

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who abandoned a cat in freezing temperatures in Boston.

A woman walking in Sullivan Square on Monday, when temperatures were in the single digits, heard crying and found the soaking wet cat huddled in a carrier that had been “shoved” under a bench at the bus stop, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The cat, now named Marlee, was later taken to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center on Chandler Street.

She will likely be available for adoption in the next couple of weeks.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

